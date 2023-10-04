Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies amidst Greenback weakness on upbeat market mood

GBP/USD rallies amidst Greenback weakness on upbeat market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rallies against the US Dollar (USD) even though the latest round of UK economic data didn’t support the advance of Sterling, but overall weakness on the Greenback keeps most G8 FX currencies underpinned. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2135 after sliding to a daily low of 1.2037 earlier in the European session. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling eyes stability above 1.21 as US Dollar turns volatile

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids amid a correction in the US Dollar after weaker-than-anticipated US ADP Employment Change data and a rebound in the UK's Services PMI data. S&P Global reported UK Services PMI at 49.3, higher than expectations and the former release of 47.2. The economic data failed to capture the 50.0 threshold for the second time in a row but managed to improve the appeal for the Pound Sterling. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could see 1.2000 revisited in the near term – UOB

Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group note GBP/USD could slip back to the 1.2000 region in the short-term horizon. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1.2138
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.2077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2323
Daily SMA50 1.2557
Daily SMA100 1.2615
Daily SMA200 1.2437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2102
Previous Daily Low 1.2052
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2071
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2151

 

 

 
