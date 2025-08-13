Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD raises as US inflation data spark Fed dovish expectations

GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD remains steady after registering 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair further appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles, driven by the latest United States (US) inflation data, which strengthened expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 2.7% year-over-year in July, matching the 2.7% increase seen in the prior month, and came in below the expected 2.8% increase. Meanwhile, the annual core CPI rose by 3.1% in July, compared to the 2.9% rise seen in June, above the market consensus of 3%. Read more...
GBP/USD springboards higher heading into a midweek lull
GBP/USD gained ground on Tuesday, climbing around one-half of one percent after economic releases from both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) tilted the scales in favor of the Pound Sterling (GBP) over the US Dollar (USD).
UK labor data broadly came in better than expected, with the number of new unemployment benefits seekers declining by 6.2K versus the expected 20.8K addition. Average Earnings also rose slower than expected, helping to trim the top off of inflation expectations. On the US side, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data from July showed a complete lack of improvement, but still came in cool enough to keep market expectations of a September interest rate cut on the rails. Read more...
GBP/USD rises as US CPI data bolsters Fed rate cut expectations for September
The British Pound (GBP) strengthens further against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with GBP/USD edging higher after the release of mixed UK labor market data and the latest US inflation figures. While signs of cooling employment growth in the UK were offset by robust wage gains, a softer US Dollar following the CPI report helped keep the pair supported, as traders increased expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume easing monetary policy as soon as September.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3485 psychological mark, up nearly 0.37% on the day following the US inflation release, extending gains from the European session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure, hovering near its two-week low around 98.30. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs above 1.1700 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD extends gains to hit two-week highs above 1.1700 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar resumes its downside amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, in the face of benign US CPI data. Germany's preliminary inflation data and Fedspeak will be in the spotlight later in the day.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3550 amid risk appetite, weaker USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground beyond 1.3550 in Wednesday's European session. The pair capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations-led risk-on market profile and renewed US Dollar weakness. Speeches from Fed officials will be eyed in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold lacks bullish conviction as receding safe-haven demand overshadows Fed rate cut bets
Gold struggles to capitalize on its intraday move higher to the $3,360 area though it manages to stick to positive bias through the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar drops to over a two-week low amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs in September.
Top 3 AI tokens to watch as Perplexity offers $34.5 billion for Google Chrome
Artificial Intelligence tokens are back in the trend underpinned by the altcoins market recovery and Perplexity’s $34.5 billion longshot offer for Google Chrome on Tuesday. Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Render (RNDR) are leading the gains among the top AI tokens.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.