Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pulls back from a six-month high, 1.3292 reached on Wednesday

GBP/USD trades below 1.3250 after retreating from six-month highs
GBP/USD snaps its seven-day winning streak, easing to around 1.3230 during Thursday’s Asian session after retreating from a six-month high of 1.3292 reached on Wednesday. Traders now await key US data releases later in the day, including Building Permits, Housing Starts, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher near 99.60 at the time of writing, supported by stronger-than-expected consumer spending in March. US Retail Sales rose 1.4% in March, exceeding both February’s 0.2% gain and the forecast of 1.3%. Read more...
GBP/USD rises as UK inflation cools, BoE rate cut bets increase
The British Pound advanced during the North American session, posting soft gains of 0.14% against the Greenback as inflation slowed to its weakest level in three months. This adds to pressure on the Bank of England to reduce interest rates. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3248 after hitting a daily peak of 1.3291.
Inflation in the UK dipped from 2.8% in February to 2.6% YoY in March, below estimates of 2.7% and projections of the Bank of England (BoE). In February, the BoE expected prices to rise to 3.6% in April, expecting tariffs and household utility bills would go up. Read more...
