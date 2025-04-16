- UK inflation drops to 2.6% YoY in March, missing BoE projections and reinforcing 86% odds of May rate cut.
- Strong US retail sales masked by weak control group; DXY plunges to 99.44 amid risk-off mood.
- GBP/USD could extend gains unless Powell delivers a hawkish surprise in his upcoming remarks.
The British Pound advanced during the North American session, posting soft gains of 0.14% against the Greenback as inflation slowed to its weakest level in three months. This adds to pressure on the Bank of England to reduce interest rates. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3248 after hitting a daily peak of 1.3291.
GBP/USD up as softer CPI fuels May rate cut expectations; focus shifts to Powell speech
Inflation in the UK dipped from 2.8% in February to 2.6% YoY in March, below estimates of 2.7% and projections of the Bank of England (BoE). In February, the BoE expected prices to rise to 3.6% in April, expecting tariffs and household utility bills would go up.
Money market players had priced in an 86% chance that the BoE would cut the Bank Rate 25 basis points (bps) on May 8.
Across the pond, US Retail Sales in March rose, underpinned by car sales, as revealed by the Commerce Department. Sales expanded by 1.4% MoM, up from estimates of 1.3% and crushed February’s 0.2% figure. Although the numbers were positive, the control group, used to calculate Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose by just 0.4%, down from 1.3% in the prior month and missing forecasts of 0.6%.
In the meantime, Sino-US trade tensions keep the market mood sour, as Wall Street posts losses while the buck continues to drop. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the American currency against a basket of six other currencies, falls 0.66% to 99.44.
Given the backdrop, the GBP/USD is set to continue to trend up, but a speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 17:30 GMT could shift the direction. If Powell turns hawkish, expect further downside on the pair, which could pave the way to test the 1.3200 figure.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD remains upward biased, but as of writing, has retreated from yearly peaks, an indication that buyers are not finding acceptance of prices near 1.33. A daily close above 1.3250 could pave the way to test the former. Otherwise, the pair could dip and challenge the 1.32 figure. If surpassed, the next support will be the April 15 swing low of 1.3163.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.85%
|-0.14%
|-0.43%
|-0.52%
|-0.82%
|-0.39%
|-0.98%
|EUR
|0.85%
|0.74%
|0.44%
|0.33%
|0.26%
|0.49%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|0.14%
|-0.74%
|-0.30%
|-0.40%
|-0.47%
|-0.26%
|-0.81%
|JPY
|0.43%
|-0.44%
|0.30%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.60%
|CAD
|0.52%
|-0.33%
|0.40%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|-0.40%
|AUD
|0.82%
|-0.26%
|0.47%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|-0.35%
|NZD
|0.39%
|-0.49%
|0.26%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|-0.56%
|CHF
|0.98%
|0.13%
|0.81%
|0.60%
|0.40%
|0.35%
|0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
