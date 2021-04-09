Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressured by bears at critical support

GBP/USD pressured to key support despite a crucial drop in US yields
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3736 between a range of 1.3718 and 1.3782 and around flat on the day. It is really more of a US dollar story than anything else on Thursday, with the markets soaking up the Federal Reserve's commitment for lower for longer rates.
In yesterday's Federal Open Market Committee minutes, various participants noted that changes in the path of policy should be based primarily on observed outcomes rather than forecasts.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pressuring weekly lows and at risk of falling
The British Pound remained among the worst performers against the greenback, as the GBP/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.3718, ending the day around 1.3740. UK macroeconomic data was quite encouraging, as the March Markit Construction PMI hit 61.7, improving from 53.3 and largely surpassing the expected 54.6. Concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine keep weighing on sterling, as the EMA found a “rare link” between the jab and blood clots. Nevertheless, the UK has given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to roughly 50% of the population, which brought sharply down the number of daily deaths and contagions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
