GBP/USD pressured to key support despite a crucial drop in US yields

- GBP/USD is now pressured by bears at critical support.
- DXY also meets a key support level on the daily chart.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3736 between a range of 1.3718 and 1.3782 and around flat on the day.
It is really more of a US dollar story than anything else on Thursday, with the markets soaking up the Federal Reserve's commitment for lower for longer rates.
In yesterday's Federal Open Market Committee minutes, various participants noted that changes in the path of policy should be based primarily on observed outcomes rather than forecasts.
This has given rise to a topping in US yields with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield down by some 2.5% at the time of writing, off its lows of the day of 1.6280%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar traded near its lowest in more than two weeks versus major peers, tracking Treasury yields lower.
The dollar index DXY which measures the US currency against a basket of six currencies extended its losses to a low of 91.999 after dipping as low as 92.134 on Wednesday for the first time since March 23.
Technical analysis, GBP/USD & DXY
Technically, the DXY is now at critical support which has enabled cable to stabilize a bit on broad dollar weakness.
''Still, the break below $1.3765 sets up a test of the March 25 low near $1.3670,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued.
''While cable remains hostage to broad movements in the dollar, it traded today at a new low for this move near $1.3720 and is on track to test the March low near $1.3670 and then the February low near $1.3565.''
GBP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
