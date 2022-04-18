Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound looks vulnerable despite thin holiday trading

GBP/USD: Could we expect a move close to the 1.308 resistance level?
Spotlight on GBPUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see it’s been trading in a channel until the 14th of April, bouncing between support of 1.298 and overhead resistance of 1.305. On the 14th of April we saw it rally from the 1.3 range to the high of 1.314 but being unable to consolidate at that level it experienced a retraction, falling back to the 1.305 level where it continued to trade for the 15th of April also. Earlier today it broke down below the 1.305 level and fell into the 1.302 where it was last found trading. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable despite thin holiday trading
GBP/USD has retreated toward 1.3000 early Monday amid renewed dollar strength. The pair stays in negative territory during the European trading hours and the technical outlook shows that sellers are likely to dominate the pair's action in the short term.
Although GBP/USD edged lower on Thursday and Friday, it managed to register gains last week. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continuing to edge higher at the beginning of the new week, however, the dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed on the pair. The US Dollar Index, which rose nearly 0.7% last week, was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 100.70. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with daily low, around 1.3000 mark amid broad-based USD strength
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3000 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3065 region, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Monday and move back closer to the YTD low touched last week. This marked the third successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying, bolstered by expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3262
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
