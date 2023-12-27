Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pinned near 1.2800 as markets head into 2024

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD pinned near 1.2800 as markets head into 2024

The GBP/USD climbed higher on Wednesday as broad-market risk appetite pushed the US Dollar (USD) into the floorboards, bolstering the Pound Sterling (GBP). The GBP/USD climbed over three-quarters of a percent from Wednesday’s low bids near 1.2700 to pin into the 1.2800 handle heading into the Thursday market session. Read More...

Pound Sterling extends upside despite deepening UK recession fears

The Pound Sterling (GBP) aims for a breakout of volatility contraction amid downbeat US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair remains broadly upbeat as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) will start its rate-cut campaign later than the Federal Reserve (Fed) as inflationary pressures in the United States are in a clear downtrend. Read More...
 

GBP/USD moves sideways near 1.2720 with a positive bias amid stable US Dollar

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2720 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) encounters downward pressure against Pound Sterling (GBP) as growing speculations of potential easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2797
Today Daily Change 0.0071
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.2726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2648
Daily SMA50 1.2453
Daily SMA100 1.2447
Daily SMA200 1.2522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.273
Previous Daily Low 1.2685
Previous Weekly High 1.2762
Previous Weekly Low 1.2612
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2702
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2697
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2743
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2789

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6900 on sustained US Dollar weakness

AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6900 on sustained US Dollar weakness

AUD/USD is extending its upside toward 0.6900 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair benefits from the persistent US Dollar softness, an upbeat mood and renewed Chinese measures to promote growth. The Aussie could see exaggerated moves amid pre-New Year light trading. 

AUD/USD News

Gold price extends the winning streak toward $2,100

Gold price extends the winning streak toward $2,100

Having posted a record close above $2,070 on Wednesday, Gold price is extending its winning streak toward $2,100 in Asian trading on Thursday. Increased dovish Fed pivot bets and strong US bond auctions keep weighing on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. 

Gold News

EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1100, focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1100, focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD  extends the rally above the 1.1100 level during the Asian session on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar lends some support to the major pair, despite a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US jobs data. 

EUR/USD News

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout

Ahead of the new year, cryptocurrencies are exhibiting volatility, with no asset following a fixed pattern. This kind of behavior is expected before a major event that can have a considerable impact on the price action, and in the crypto market’s case, it is the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval.

Read more

Navigating languid markets that still break fresh higher ground

Navigating languid markets that still break fresh higher ground

The period between Christmas and New Year's is not typically known for a significant influx of market-moving news; however, the Treasury rally on Wednesday, supported by the success of the five-year stop-through, carried notable weight and saw 10s richer by almost 10 bps, with yields slipping below 3.80%, the lowest since July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures