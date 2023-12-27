GBP/USD pinned near 1.2800 as markets head into 2024

- GBP/USD rose 0.8% bottom-to-top on Wednesday as markets lean into rate cut bets.
- Markets are anticipating an accelerated rate cut cycle from the Federal Reserve as soon as March.
- Thin data on the economic calendar this week, Thursday’s US Initial Jobless Claims in focus.
The GBP/USD climbed higher on Wednesday as broad-market risk appetite pushed the US Dollar (USD) into the floorboards, bolstering the Pound Sterling (GBP). The GBP/USD climbed over three-quarters of a percent from Wednesday’s low bids near 1.2700 to pin into the 1.2800 handle heading into the Thursday market session.
UK data is nearly absent from the economic data docket this week, with low-tier Nationwide Housing Prices for October being the only data representation for the GBP, slated for Friday.
US Initial Jobless Claims will be the key data focus this week, with markets expecting a slight increase from 205K to 210K new jobless benefits seekers for the week ending December 22 versus the 205K from the week before.
Broad-market risk appetite continues to surge higher as investors lean into bets that the Federal Reserve will be pushed into an increased rate cut cycle, with many market participants betting on rate cuts to begin as soon as March. The Fed’s rate stance pivot pinned investor hopes on an accelerated pace of rate cuts, and multiple attempts from Fed officials to throw water on red-hot market expectations have had little effect.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD hit a 19-week high on Wednesday, and the pair is on pace to close in the green for eight of the past nine trading weeks. The pair rallied off of the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) as intraday action pins firmly into risk-on, sending the GBP into the ceiling near the 1.2800 handle.
The GBP/USD continues to lift on the back of US Dollar weakness than any particular GBP strength, climbing over 6% from October’s bottom bids near 1.2040.
The 200-day SMA is providing long-term technical support from 1.2525, and the next immediate challenge for GBP/USD bulls, or Dollar bears in general, will be to muscle the pair back over the 1.3000 major handle.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2648
|Daily SMA50
|1.2453
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.2522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2685
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6900 on sustained US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is extending its upside toward 0.6900 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair benefits from the persistent US Dollar softness, an upbeat mood and renewed Chinese measures to promote growth. The Aussie could see exaggerated moves amid pre-New Year light trading.
Gold price extends the winning streak toward $2,100
Having posted a record close above $2,070 on Wednesday, Gold price is extending its winning streak toward $2,100 in Asian trading on Thursday. Increased dovish Fed pivot bets and strong US bond auctions keep weighing on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1100, focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD extends the rally above the 1.1100 level during the Asian session on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar lends some support to the major pair, despite a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US jobs data.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout
Ahead of the new year, cryptocurrencies are exhibiting volatility, with no asset following a fixed pattern. This kind of behavior is expected before a major event that can have a considerable impact on the price action, and in the crypto market’s case, it is the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Navigating languid markets that still break fresh higher ground
The period between Christmas and New Year's is not typically known for a significant influx of market-moving news; however, the Treasury rally on Wednesday, supported by the success of the five-year stop-through, carried notable weight and saw 10s richer by almost 10 bps, with yields slipping below 3.80%, the lowest since July.