Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares the biggest daily jump in three months at monthly peak

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Grinds below 1.2600 within fortnight-old bullish channel
GBP/USD buyers take a breather at the highest level in one month, making rounds to 1.2550 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable bulls pause after posting the biggest daily gain since early March the previous day.
While the above 50.0 levels of the RSI (14) line could be held responsible for the Pound Sterling’s latest retreat, the bullish MACD signals and a two-week-long rising trend channel keeps the buyers hopeful. Read more...
GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to multi-week top, holds steady above mid-1.2500s
The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating the overnight blowout rally to its highest level since May 11 and oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.2500s during the Asian session on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near a two-week low and continues to be weighed down by the disappointing release of the US Initial Jobless Claims, which in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than anticipated, to the highest level in more than 1-1/2 years last week. This, in turn, reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause rate hikes after a two-day policy meeting on June 13-14. This led to the overnight slide in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the Greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2437
|Daily SMA50
|1.2464
|Daily SMA100
|1.2307
|Daily SMA200
|1.2011
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2561
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2433
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2327
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2731
