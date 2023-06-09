GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to multi-week top, holds steady above mid-1.2500s

- GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band near its highest level since May 11.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate hike pause weigh on the USD and act as a tailwind.
- Expectations for more rate hikes by the BoE lend additional support to the major.
The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating the overnight blowout rally to its highest level since May 11 and oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.2500s during the Asian session on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near a two-week low and continues to be weighed down by the disappointing release of the US Initial Jobless Claims, which in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than anticipated, to the highest level in more than 1-1/2 years last week. This, in turn, reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause rate hikes after a two-day policy meeting on June 13-14. This led to the overnight slide in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the Greenback.
Adding to this, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment further weighs on the safe-haven buck and offers additional support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, worries about a global economic slowdown might keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. In fact, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand. OECD now expects the global economy to expand by 2.7% this year - the lowest annual rate of growth since the 2008-2009 financial crisis excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020.
Furthermore, expectations that the Fed will hike rates again in July helps limit the downside for the Greenback and holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair. Despite last week's dovish rhetoric by several Fed officials, surprise rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) this week suggest that the fight against inflation is still not over. This supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed. The downside for the major, however, remains cushioned on the back of expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation.
Traders, meanwhile, might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the latest US consumer inflation figures and the key central bank event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting - next week. In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the second successive week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2437
|Daily SMA50
|1.2464
|Daily SMA100
|1.2307
|Daily SMA200
|1.2011
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2561
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2433
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2327
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance from 0.6740 hurdle ahead of China inflation
AUD/USD retreats from the highest level in a month, marked the previous day, to 0.6710 during Friday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the biggest daily jump in a week as traders prepare for the top-tier inflation gauges from Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar slump to march towards 1.0800 despite looming Eurozone recession woes
EUR/USD bulls are in the driver’s seat while bracing for the next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, ignoring the downbeat economic concerns for the old continent, amid broad US Dollar weakness. The major currency pair seesaws around a two-week high.
Gold looks set to cross $1,985 hurdle as softer US data weighs on US Dollar, yields
Gold price remains on the front foot around the weekly high, making rounds to $1965 during early Friday morning in Asia, after rising the most in five weeks the previous day. XAU/USD buyers cheer US Dollar Index’s second consecutive weekly loss ahead of next week’s FOMC.
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
The Fed is unlikely to close the door for hikes
Markets have focused on the renewed uptick in macro momentum, which has resurfaced fears of inflation turning more persistent. But we doubt the rise in leading indicators will be sustained, and see evidence of underlying inflation continuing to gradually ease.