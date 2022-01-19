Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD next bearish target aligns at 1.3530

GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.3600 amid hotter UK inflation, impending bull cross

GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.3600, snapping a four-day winning streak after bulls faced rejection at the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at 1.3735.

The turnaround in the sentiment around the pound comes on the back of a higher-than-expected UK annualized inflation figure for December, which came in at 5.4%. Hotter UK inflation lifts odds for a Bank of England (BOE) rate hike at its February 3 meeting, the first for this year. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Next bearish target aligns at 1.3530

The British pound has failed to capitalize on the hot UK inflation data out on Wednesday and GBP/USD is consolidating Tuesday's losses near 1.3600. The unabated flight to safety and the broad-based dollar strength suggest that the pair is unlikely to stage a convincing rebound in the near term.

The UK's Office for National Statistics announced earlier in the day that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 5.4% on a yearly basis in December from 5.1% in November. This print surpassed the market forecast of 5.2% but the Producer Price Index - Input (PPI) declined to 13.5% from 15.2% in the same period, not allowing GBP/USD to gain traction. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD could extend its slide toward 1.3530 in the near-term

GBP/USD has struggled to gather recovery momentum after UK inflation data. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the next bearish target aligns at 1.3530.

“The UK's Office for National Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 5.4% on a yearly basis in December from 5.1% in November. This print surpassed the market forecast of 5.2% but the Producer Price Index - Input (PPI) declined to 13.5% from 15.2% in the same period, not allowing GBP/USD to gain traction.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.363
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.3591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.354
Daily SMA50 1.3408
Daily SMA100 1.355
Daily SMA200 1.3736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3662
Previous Daily Low 1.3573
Previous Weekly High 1.3749
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3607
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3628
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3519
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3466
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3697
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3733

 

 

