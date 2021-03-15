Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD neutral bias while above 1.3890 confluence support

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3930.. Despite initial choppy swings abv Mar's 1.3779 low last week, price ratcheted higher fm 1.3801 (Mon) to 1.4005 on Fri due to active buying of sterling b4 retreating to 1.3864 in NY morning on profit taking.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: Neutral bias while above 1.3890 confluence support
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on the first day of a new trading week and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The US dollar remained well supported by expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic and the recent sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors remain optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus.
In fact, US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion aid package into law and provided a strong boost to the near-term outlook for the US economy. The reflation trade has been fueling speculations about a possible uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Read more...
GBP/USD: Steady above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3925-30 while heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable struggles for a clear direction after Friday’s pullback from the one-week top. Although a light calendar and the US dollar strength could be cited as catalysts behind the moves, the pair traders’ cautious mood ahead of UK PM Boris Johnson’s speech seems to be the main factor for the recent inactivity.
The Times came out with the news, during the weekend, suggesting vaccines for all British adults by early June. This becomes, “an achievement forecast to be worth tens of billions of pounds,” as per the analysis from The Times. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3923
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3952
|Daily SMA50
|1.3786
|Daily SMA100
|1.3547
|Daily SMA200
|1.3203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4005
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
