Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moves little as traders remain cautious amid uncertainty

GBP/USD steadies around 1.3650 due to rising uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans
GBP/USD holds ground for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair remains steady as the US Dollar (USD) depreciates as traders adopt caution, while seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's plans for tariffs on various countries. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he “will begin sending letters on trade tariffs starting Friday.” He added that he would send letters to 10 countries at a time, laying out tariff rates of 20% to 30%, reported by Reuters.
The GBP/USD pair maintains its position as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support after Prime Minister (PM) Keir Starmer’s defense of Chancellor Rachel Reeves. PM Starmer affirmed that she would remain in her role of chancellor “for a very long time to come.” This helped ease market concerns that a potential replacement might adopt a looser fiscal stance with increased borrowing. Read more...
GBP/USD grapples with recovery ahead of quiet end to the week
GBP/USD churned away near the low-end of a near-term decline on Thursday, bolstered by selling pressure forcing the US Dollar lower after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data came in hotter than expected. Markets were expecting a below-forecast print after this week’s ADP jobs preview showed a sharp contraction in private payrolls, but a steep increase in government-based education hiring offset declines in private sector employment.
Friday is set to fizzle in market impact terms. The US side of markets shuttered early on Thursday, and will remain closed for the US holiday on Friday. A mid-tier public appearance from Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Alan Taylor is slated for Friday, but is unlikely to move markets. There is little else of material importance on the UK side of the data docket for Friday. Read more...
GBP/USD steady despite US jobs surprise, Reeves uncertainty caps gains
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, after a solid Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report in the United States (US) cemented the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold rates in July, as the Unemployment Rate ticked lower. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3634, virtually unchanged.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the US economy added 147,000 people to the workforce, exceeding estimates of 110,000 and May’s 144,000 print. The Unemployment Rate came at 4.1% down from 4.2%. The data fortifies the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's stance of wait-and-see and assesses the potential impact of tariffs on inflation. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains below 0.6600 amid light trading
AUD/USD remains confined in a familiar range, consolidating weekly gains below 0.6600 amid a holiday-thinned Friday. The risk-on mood benefits the Aussie, while the US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the post-NFP rally amid concerns that Trump’s tax-cut legislation would worsen the US fiscal condition.
USD/JPY stays week below 145.00 as Japan's upbeat data reaffirms BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY is off the lows but stays pressured below 145.00 due to strong household spending data from Japan, which keeps the door open for more rate hikes by the BoJ and lifts the Japanese Yen. The US Dollar stalls the post-NFP advance amid concerns about the worsening US fiscal condition, keeping the pair away from the weekly top.
Gold price edges up as the post-NFP USD rally falters amid US fiscal concerns
Gold price regains positive traction and reverses a part of Thursday’s upbeat NFP-inspired losses. US fiscal concerns weigh on the USD and lend support to the commodity amid trade uncertainties. Holiday-thinned liquidity might hold back the XAU/USD traders from placing fresh directional bets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.