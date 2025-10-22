TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of UK CPI data

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 as UK borrowing exceeds forecasts in H1

GBP/USD loses ground for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.3380 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair face challenges ahead of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Price Index data for September.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens as the UK government borrowed £7.2 billion more than expected in the first half of the fiscal year, with the budget deficit rising to £99.8 billion. This exceeded the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) £92.6 billion forecast, as debt interest payments surged 66% to £9.7 billion in September — the highest on record for the month. Read more...

GBP/USD extends into a third day of declines ahead of UK CPI print

GBP/USD stepped into a third straight bearish session on Tuesday, shedding weight and slipping back below the 1.3400 handle. Pound Sterling (GBP) traders are pulling back from their bids ahead of the latest round of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due from the UK on Wednesday, with the US side of the CPI data docket due on Friday.

Headline UK CPI inflation is expected to rose to 4.0% YoY in September, while core CPI is forecast to tick up to 3.7%. With UK inflation pressures still on the rise, the Bank of England’s (BoE) room to maneuver in the face of a steepening recessionary outlook is severely restricted. Read more...

GBP/USD slips as US Dollar rebounds, traders await UK and US CPI data

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session on Tuesday, down over 0.17% as the Greenback stages a recovery, hitting a three-day high, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3384 after reaching a high of 1.3417.

A scarce economic docket triggered by the government shutdown in the US keeps traders leaning on social media posts or comments by US President Donald Trump. In addition, the upcoming release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures in the US on Friday keeps price action subdued. Meanwhile, in the UK, Public Sector Net Borrowing in September reached 20.24 billion pounds, lower than the median forecast of 20.5 billion pounds deficit expected by analysts. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1600, outlook remains uncertain

The EUR/USD pair attempts to stabilize around 1.1600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following a three-day losing streak. The major currency pair struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar holds its recent upside move, which came in the wake of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK annual Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in September, against an expected increase of 4% in the same month. A downside surprise in the UK inflation data keeps BoE rate cut bets alive, weighing on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold edges lower as traders book profits

Gold price tumbles below $4,100 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal extends the decline after facing its steepest selloff in over a decade as traders booked profits following an extended rally that saw the commodity rise for nine straight weeks while hitting successive records.

Chainlink eyes recovery as whales accumulate amid fading bearish momentum

Chainlink price steadies around $17.66 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from the key resistance zone the previous day. On-chain data paints a bullish outlook as certain whale wallets are accumulating LINK tokens. Moreover, the technical analysis suggests a recovery as momentum indicators suggest easing bearish pressure.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

