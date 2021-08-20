Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: More pain for the pound? Delta, data and future Fed moves all eyed

How low can sterling go? Further than many had thought, it seems. GBP/USD is down some 200 pips on the week in a sharp move mostly recorded after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes raised expectations of tapering . If the Fed prints fewer dollars, the currency is worth more. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last day of the week. This marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and dragged the pair to the 1.3600 neighbourhood, or one-month lows during the mid-European session. Read more...

Flight to safety – that has been the main theme boosting the dollar as coronavirus cases have continued rising, and data has been mediocre at best. Will the Federal Reserve come to the rescue by pushing back against tapering its bond-buying scheme? That is the main question for investors who are also watching covid figures on both sides of the pond. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.