Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD manages attempts to push higher

GBP/USD contains above 1.3750 amid USD weakness, Bailey’s comment

The GBP/USD pair accumulates gains on Monday. The pair posts gains for the fourth-straight session. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3759, up 0.10% for the day. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback trades below 94.00 despite the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3741
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3744
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3617
Daily SMA50 1.3719
Daily SMA100 1.382
Daily SMA200 1.3846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3773
Previous Daily Low 1.3668
Previous Weekly High 1.3773
Previous Weekly Low 1.3568
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3578
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3894

 

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling shines as stars align, UK inflation key to more gains

Brexit tends to pound the pound – but now, relatively soothing news has helped send sterling higher. Alongside a moderate tapering path from the Fed, inflation concerns failed to stop cable's climb. UK inflation stands out, as it could determine the BOE's next decision.

