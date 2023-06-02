Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses the 20-day SMA post US NFP

The GBP/USD fell more than 0.50% to a daily low of 1.2453 at the end of the week, following robust labor market data from the US, indicating a possible reconsideration of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As a result, the US Dollar strengthened due to rising US bond yields, while the Sterling Pound continued to face selling pressure while the British economic calendar had nothing relevant to offer. Read More...

GBP/USD reverses the post-NFP dip, flat-lines above 1.2500 amid subdued USD price action

The GBP/USD pair pulls back from a two-and-half-week high, around the 1.2545 region, touched this Friday and extends its steady intraday descent through the early North American session. Spot prices slip below the 1.2500 psychological mark, hitting a fresh daily low in reaction to the mixed US employment details, albeit lacks follow-through and recovers a few pips in the last hour. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to nearly three-week peak, US NFP report awaited

The GBP/USD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase near a two-and-half-week high touched on Friday and oscillates in a narrow band, around the 1.2530-1.2535 region through the first half of the European session. Read More....

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2452
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1.2524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2472
Daily SMA50 1.2449
Daily SMA100 1.2298
Daily SMA200 1.1991
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.254
Previous Daily Low 1.2401
Previous Weekly High 1.2472
Previous Weekly Low 1.2308
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2487
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2454
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2437
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.235
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2714

 

 

 
