GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls likely to retain control ahead of this week’s BoE meeting and NFP
The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Friday and the intraday volatility was sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics amid some quarter-end position-squaring. The USD initially rose in reaction to the stronger US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which accelerated to 6.8% YoY in June - the largest increase since January 1982. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - shot up 0.6% and edged higher to the 4.8% YoY rate. The data reinforced bets that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path as it deems necessary. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the greenback and exerted heavy downward pressure on the major.
The USD uptick, however, fizzled out quickly after the final University of Michigan report revealed that inflation expectations slipped to 5.2% in July. Furthermore, the Chicago PMI dropped to a 23-month low of 52.1 in July, which revived concerns about recession and overshadowed inflation worries. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks to stretch higher above 1.2250
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2200 after having gained more than 150 pips last week. The pair remains on track to test 1.2250 and a four-hour close above that level could open the door for additional gains.
Despite the hot inflation data from the US on Friday, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 30% probability of a 75 basis points (bps) Fed rate hike in September. On the other hand, the market positioning shows that the Bank of England (BoE) is now widely expected to raise its key rate by 50 bps on Thursday. Hawkish BOE bets and the Fed's cautious stance seem to be helping GBP/USD edge higher but it's too early to say that the policy gap has started to narrow. Read more ...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high, further beyond 1.2200 amid sustained USD selling
The GBP/USD pair jumps back above the 1.2200 mark during the early part of the European session, attracting fresh buying on the first day of a new week. Spot prices, however, still remain well below a one-month high at around the 1.2245 touched on Friday.
The US dollar languishes near its lowest level since July 5, which is turning out to be a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. Market participants continue to scale back their expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve amid worries about an economic downturn. This, to a larger extent, overshadows Friday's stronger US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and continues to weigh on the greenback. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1994
|Daily SMA50
|1.2223
|Daily SMA100
|1.2525
|Daily SMA200
|1.2989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2063
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2445
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!