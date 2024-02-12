Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD limited recovery warns of prolonged sideways mode

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could remain directionless ahead of US and UK inflation data
Despite the sharp decline see on Monday, GBP/USD closed the previous week virtually unchanged above 1.2600. The pair struggles to find direction at the beginning of the new week as investors gear up for key inflation reading from the US and the UK.
The risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) gather strength on Friday and allowed GBP/USD to end the day marginally higher. The S&P 500 hit a new record high after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that it revised the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase for December lower to 0.2% from 0.3%. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Limited recovery warns of prolonged sideways mode
Cable ticked higher and hit new highest since Feb 2 in early Monday but was so far unable to sustain gains, keeping the price within congestion which extends into fourth straight day. A double Doji (Fri/Thu) signal indecision as daily studies are mixed and keep near-term price action between 200DMA (1.2564) and falling 10DMA (1.2638).
Break of either side to generate initial direction signal, although more work at the upside will be required. Breach of sideways-moving and converged daily Tenkan-Kijun-sen (1.2645/51 respectively) to revive bulls, with lift and close above daily cloud top (1.2691) to confirm continuation of recovery leg from 1.2518 (Feb 5 low). Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: The key contention level is seen at 1.2600–1.2610 zone
The GBP/USD pair consolidates within a narrow trading range of 1.2600–1.2645 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Bank of England (BoE) governor, Sarah Breeden said last week that the central bank has shifted from tightening rates to thinking about when they might come down as the recent falls in UK inflation have changed the BoE’s outlook. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the UK labor market data on Tuesday. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2630, gaining 0.01% on the day.
Technically, GBP/USD maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the pair is below the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50 midlines, indicating the non-directional action of the pair. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
