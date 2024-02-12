GBP/USD Price Analysis: The key contention level is seen at 1.2600–1.2610 zone

The GBP/USD pair consolidates within a narrow trading range of 1.2600–1.2645 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Bank of England (BoE) governor, Sarah Breeden said last week that the central bank has shifted from tightening rates to thinking about when they might come down as the recent falls in UK inflation have changed the BoE’s outlook. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the UK labor market data on Tuesday. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2630, gaining 0.01% on the day. Technically, GBP/USD maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the pair is below the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50 midlines, indicating the non-directional action of the pair. A decisive break above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.2645 will see a rally to the 100-period EMA at 1.2655. The additional upside filter to watch is a high of January 30 at 1.2721, en route to a high of January 31 at 1.2750. On the flip side, the initial support level is located in the 1.2600–1.2610 region, portraying the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, psychological round mark, and a low of February 9. A breach of this level will see a drop to a low of February 8 at 1.2572 and a low of December 11 at 1.2535.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.