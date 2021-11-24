Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD limited correction may precede bearish continuation

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears could target 1.3300 if 10-year US yield gains traction
After failing to break above 1.3400, GBP/USD has met fresh selling pressure and touched its lowest level of 2021 at 1.3341 on Tuesday. The technical picture doesn't point to a recovery in the near term and the pair will remain at the mercy of the dollar's valuation, which has been driven by the US Treasury bond yields.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to a monthly high near 1.7% on Tuesday and helped the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase around mid-96.00s as investors await key data releases from the US. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the second estimate of the third-quarter GDP growth and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for October. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Limited correction may precede bearish continuation
Cable is trading within a narrow range in early Wednesday after hitting new 2021 low (1.3342) on Tuesday but failing to sustain break below previous low of Nov 12 (1.3353). Overall structure remains bearish but long tail of Tuesday’s candle, accompanied with fading negative momentum and oversold stochastic on daily chart, suggest that bears may take a breather before larger downtrend resumes.
Initial resistance lays at 1.3420 (converged 5/10DMA, attempting to form a bear-cross) with extended upticks expected to remain below 1.3500 zone (Nov 18 lower top / falling 20DMA) to keep bears in play for extension towards 1.3288 (100WMA) and more significant support at 1.3164 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249/200WMA). Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with yearly low, around mid-1.3300s amid Brexit woes/stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the first half of the European session and dropped to mid-1.3300s in the last hour, back closer to a yearly low set in the previous day.
A combination of factors failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3340 area, or the lowest level since December 2020, instead prompted fresh selling on Wednesday. The impasse over the post-Brexit arrangement in Northern Ireland and fishing rights continued acting as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, dragged the pair lower for the fourth successive day. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3371
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3527
|Daily SMA50
|1.3614
|Daily SMA100
|1.371
|Daily SMA200
|1.383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.