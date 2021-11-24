GBP/USD
Cable is trading within a narrow range in early Wednesday after hitting new 2021 low (1.3342) on Tuesday but failing to sustain break below previous low of Nov 12 (1.3353).
Overall structure remains bearish but long tail of Tuesday’s candle, accompanied with fading negative momentum and oversold stochastic on daily chart, suggest that bears may take a breather before larger downtrend resumes.
Initial resistance lays at 1.3420 (converged 5/10DMA, attempting to form a bear-cross) with extended upticks expected to remain below 1.3500 zone (Nov 18 lower top / falling 20DMA) to keep bears in play for extension towards 1.3288 (100WMA) and more significant support at 1.3164 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249/200WMA).
Caution on firm break of 1.3500 zone that would confirm a double bottom and generate reversal signal.
Traders focus on release of US data (weekly jobless claims; Q3 GDP estimation; durable goods orders and FOMC minutes) which would provide some signals, but also consider a lower volume on Thursday as the US will be shut for a Thanksgiving Day.
Res: 1.3400; 1.3420; 1.3454; 1.3513.
Sup: 1.3342; 1.3288; 1.3200; 1.3164.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.348
- R2 1.3445
- R1 1.3412
- PP 1.3378
-
- S1 1.3346
- S2 1.3311
- S3 1.3279
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.