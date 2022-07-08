Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2000 mark amid modest USD

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.2047.. Although cable swung sideways in Asia, price rallied on short covering in sterling following news of UK PM's resignation, price rose to 1.2024 b4 retreating to 1.1949 in NY but later hit session highs of 1.2030.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n Tue's break there suggests correction fm 1.1412 is over n may head to 1.1800, 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1682. Only abv 1.2189 risks stronger gain twd 1.2332. Read more ...
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2000 mark amid modest USD uptick post-NFP
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday bounce from the 1.1920 region and attracted fresh selling in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1985-1.1980 region, down nearly 0.35% during the early North American session.
The intraday US dollar pullback from a two-decade high was quickly bought into after the headline NFP showed that the US economy added 372K jobs in June. This was slightly below the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 384K, though it was well above the 268K anticipated. Adding to this, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 3.6%, as expected, and cemented expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2032
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.217
|Daily SMA50
|1.2353
|Daily SMA100
|1.274
|Daily SMA200
|1.3123
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!