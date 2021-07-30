Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps bullish tone and aims for 1.40

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls remain in control, move beyond 1.4000 mark awaited
The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to the 1.3935 region and turned positive for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick pushed the pair back closer to the highest level since June 24 touched in the previous session and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The British pound has been one of the top-performing major currencies this week and was supported by falling COVID-19 cases in the UK.
Against the backdrop of a strengthening economy and rising inflation levels, the improving coronavirus situation has been fueling speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be amongst the first major central banks to raise interest rates. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD technical analysis: Keeps bullish tone and aims for 1.40
GBPUSD found some footing at the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.3935 after a minor pullback from the 1.3981 level. The pair has been climbing for more than a week now and its positive bearing is being confirmed by the upturn in the 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs).
The Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive drive is still alive and an achieved bullish crossover of the 100-period SMA at 1.3803 by the 50-period SMA could further boost the ascent. The short-term oscillators are also transmitting signals that bullish impetus could fully return. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable is on track for strong weekly gains, bulls pressure key 1.40 resistance zone
Cable remains firm and holding near a five-week high on Friday, pressuring key barriers at 1.3990/1.4000 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.4249/1.3571/twisting daily cloud/psychological).
The pair advanced strongly this week and is on track for the biggest weekly gains since the last week of August 2020, lifted by the softer dollar after dovish Fed and improved sentiment on a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data
EUR/USD keeps its recovery gains in check below 1.1900 after the German Q2 Prelim GDP missed estimates with 1.5%. The dollar benefits from covid woes induced downbeat market mood. A busy docket ahead, with a focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.4000, as the US dollar eases despite risk-off mood. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound. US PCE inflation awaited.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, bullish potential intact
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. A combination of factors extended some support, though the lack of buying warrants caution.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.