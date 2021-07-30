GBP/USD
Cable remains firm and holding near a five-week high on Friday, pressuring key barriers at 1.3990/1.4000 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.4249/1.3571/twisting daily cloud/psychological).
The pair advanced strongly this week and is on track for the biggest weekly gains since the last week of August 2020, lifted by the softer dollar after dovish Fed and improved sentiment on a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain.
Technical studies on the daily and weekly charts are in bullish setup and support the advance, however, strongly overbought daily stochastic warns that bulls may face headwinds from 1.40 resistance zone.
End of week profit-taking after about 1.5% weekly advance, could also contribute.
Corrective dips are expected to offer better buying opportunities and should be ideally contained at 1.3920/00 zone (100DMA/former lower high), with possible extended downticks to find ground above 1.3824 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3571/1.3981 rally) to keep bulls in play.
Completion of reversal pattern on weekly chart signals that 1.4249/1.3571 corrective phase is likely over that gives boost bulls for push through 1..40 pivot.
Res: 1.3990; 1.4000; 1.4073; 1.4089.
Sup: 1.3922; 1.3900; 1.3842; 1.3824.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.4078
- R2 1.403
- R1 1.3994
- PP 1.3946
-
- S1 1.3911
- S2 1.3863
- S3 1.3827
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data
EUR/USD keeps its recovery gains in check below 1.1900 after the German Q2 Prelim GDP missed estimates with 1.5%. The dollar benefits from covid woes induced downbeat market mood. A busy docket ahead, with a focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.4000, as the US dollar eases despite risk-off mood. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound. US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.