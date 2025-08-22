Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps past 1.3500 as Powell leans dovish

GBP/USD jumps past 1.3500 as Powell leans dovish
The GBP/USD rallies as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the stand at the Jackson Hole Symposium. At the time of writing, the pair trades above 1.3500 after Powell hints that the Fed might be ready to resume its easing cycle. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades lower ahead of Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium
The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh two-week low around 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair extends its losing streak for the fifth trading day as the US Dollar continues to outperform on the back of easing Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish speculation for the September monetary policy meeting. Read More...
GBP/USD maintains position above 1.3400 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech
GBP/USD moves little after four days of losses, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground following the key economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday. Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook. Read More...
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD rallies above 1.1700 on dovish Powell remarks
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against its peers following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, fuelling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD turns north in the second half of the day on Friday and trades above 1.3500. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged worsening conditions in the labor market and announced a new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting, triggering a USD selloff.
Gold advances to fresh weekly high above $3,370
Gold makes a sharp U-turn following an earlier drop and trades at a fresh weekly high above $3,370 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declines sharply on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Symposium, helping XAU/USD push higher.
The US is becoming a global hub for cryptocurrencies after Trump came to power
The US crypto landscape is shifting toward regulatory clarity and friendlier policies under pro-crypto President Donald Trump. Key initiatives include the GENIUS Act, Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Trump-baked World Liberty Financial and appointments of pro-crypto regulators.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
