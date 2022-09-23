GBP/USD builds cushion around 1.1250 as focus shifts to US/UK PMI
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance after declining from the critical resistance of 1.1350 in the early Asian session. The cable is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.1250-1.1266 and is expected to continue the volatility contraction pattern ahead of the PMIs data. Earlier, the asset rebounded firmly after sensing a decent buying interest of around 1.1200. The decline move from 1.1350 is a corrective move, which seems to conclude sooner and an upside journey will resume.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1519
|Daily SMA50
|1.1828
|Daily SMA100
|1.206
|Daily SMA200
|1.2666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1497
GBP/USD drops toward the 1.1250 area after BoE’s hike
The British pound oscillates around its opening price, following consecutive monetary policy decisions of the Bank of England, earlier rising rates by 50 bps, while the Fed hiked 75 bps on Wednesday. Initially, the GBP/USD dropped toward new YTD lows at 1.1211 but bounced off and hit a daily high above 1.1350 before tumbling below the 1.1300 mark. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades around 1.1258s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6600 amid damp mood
AUD/USD is heading towards 0.6600, undermined by a risk-off market mood and renewed US dollar buying in Friday's Asian trading. Firmer Treasury yields also dent the aussie's appeal as an alternative higher-yielding investment. Focus shifts to US PMIs.
USD/JPY aims to re-test 141.00 as odds of BOJ’s further intervention escalate, US PMI eyed
The USD/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 142.27-142.58 in the Tokyo session. The asset displayed a pullback move after hitting a low below 141.00. The major is expected to re-test the cushion of 141.00 as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could intervene further in the currency markets to support yen.
Gold downside remains compelling amid hawkish Fed
With the central banks’ decisions out of the way, Gold price is treading water above $1,650, as the dust settles after another volatile week. Investors now assess odds for the next Fed move while awaiting a fresh batch of economic data.
Polkadot price eyes retest of $7.5 amid increasing headwinds
Polkadot price hints at a bottom reversal pattern that could trigger a run-up soon. However, this outlook is far from being confirmed as DOT needs to overcome plenty of hurdles to kick-start its run-up. A daily candlestick close below $5.95 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Global September Preliminary PMIs and Economic Outlook
After a week in which a dozen central banks around the world either tightened policy or resorted to currency intervention, the focus is now on the economy. Just how much of the move was priced in, and how much will economic growth be impacted going forward.