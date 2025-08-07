Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD inches lower as BoE is expected to cut rate on Thursday

GBP/USD remains subdued near 1.3350 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD holds losses after two days of gains, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision due later in the day. Traders will shift their focus toward US weekly Initial Jobless Claims due later in the North American session.
The Bank of England (BoE) is poised to deliver a 25 bps interest rate cut, with median market forecasts expecting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote 7-to-3 in favor of a quarter-point trim, bringing the BoE’s main reference rate down to 4.0% from 4.25%. BoE Monetary Policy Report will also be eyed to assess of the prospects for UK inflation over the following two years. Read more...
GBP/USD extends bullish rebound ahead of expected BoE rate cut
GBP/USD caught a much-needed lift on Wednesday, rising back above 1.3350 as bullish momentum claws back chart paper following last week’s one-sided plunge into 15-week lows near 1.3140. The Bank of England (BoE) is on the board for Thursday, poised to deliver a 25 bps interest rate cut.
Cable has extended into a bullish leg back up, climbing for three of the last four trading sessions, and bouncing nearly 1.75% bottom-to-top after chalking in a technical rebound from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3175. With a technical floor priced in from the 1.3200 handle, the way is clear for GBP/USD bulls to continue muscling the pair back into the last swing high near the 1.3600 region. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3340 ahead of BoE meeting Fed speaker blitz
The GBP/USD climbs solidly during the North American session, up by 0.37% ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) meeting and as traders digest the recent Nonfarm Payroll figures, and over the weekend developments, that opened a spot for US President Trump to nominate a Fed Governor. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3342.
The Bank of England is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, to 4%, according to money market futures data. The decision is expected not to be unanimous, with banks like Morgan Stanley expected to hold, Catherine Mann, a 50 basis points cut, Swati Dhingra, and the rest of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting for a 25 basis points cut. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains to near 0.6500 after Australian/ China Trade data
AUD/USD is paring back gains to trade near 0.6500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The Aussie reverses wider than expected Australian Trade Surplus data after the mixed Chinese Trade Balance data. Trade jitters continue to remain a drag on the pair.
USD/JPY stays firm near 147.50 as Trump's threatens extra tariffs on Japanese imports
USD/JPY is back on the front foot near 147.50 early Thursday. The uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike and reports that US President Donald Trump could impose an additional 15% tariff on Japan weigh negatively on the Japanese Yen, lending support to the pair.
Gold resumes upside on Trump’s fresh tariff threats
Gold price is back on bids early Thursday, following Wednesday’s brief pullback from near eight-day highs. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid increased Fed rate cut bets, US economic woes. Technically, upside risks remain in place for Gold price, with eyes on a sustained move above $3,390.
Sui derivatives and on-chain data hint at a bearish shift
Sui price is showing signs of weakness, trading below $3.5 at the time of writing on Thursday after closing below its ascending trendline. Bearish cues from on-chain and derivatives data, such as negative Spot Taker CVD and a rise in short positions to a one-month high, add weight to the downside outlook.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.