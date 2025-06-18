Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD inches higher as Fed holds rates, maintains 2025 cut outlook

GBP/USD inches higher as Fed holds rates, maintains 2025 cut outlook
GBP/USD trades within a 40-pip range, exhibiting mild volatility on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) stood pat on rates and hinted that it is still expecting two rate cuts this year. At the time of writing, the pair trades near 1.3450, posting modest gains of 0.20%, as traders await the Fed Chair Powell's press conference. Read More...
GBP/USD rebounds as Fed, BoE decisions loom amid geopolitical jitters
The GBP/USD recovers some ground on Wednesday as traders await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy decision, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and the release of jobless claims data in the US. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3452, up 0.19%. Read More...
GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3450 after UK CPI data, Fed rate decision eyed
The GBP/USD pair strengthens near 1.3460 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains firm against the Greenback after the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report. The attention will shift to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck within the range
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained upside impulse on Wednesday, advancing well north of 0.6500 the figure despite the late rebound in the Greenback. Investors will now closely follow the release of the always relevant Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD stalls below 1.1500 as Fed holds, Trump comments lift Dollar
The EUR/USD trades almost flat after climbing past the 1.1500 figure, following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates unchanged, amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. This, along with comments from US President Donald Trump, boosted the Dollar, capping the Euro’s advance.
Gold loses the grip, breaks below $3,400
Gold now turns negative after breaching below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, all in response to the hawkish message from Chair Powell after the Fed’s steady hand at its gathering.
Australia unemployment rate expected to signal a broadly stable labor market
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the May monthly employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 25K new job positions, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.1%.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.