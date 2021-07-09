Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in a third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls regain traction but more evidence needed to signal reversal
Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal. Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery. Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar strength promise action
GBP/USD has failed to take advantage of the upcoming UK reopening. Inflation data on both sides of the pond, UK jobs and US retail sales predict major movement ahead. Mid-July's daily chart shows bears remain in the lead. The FX Poll is pointing to a gradual upward move. King Dollar reigned supreme, almost regardless of bond yields and some Fed caution. Top-tier US consumer data and Britain's jobs report are now eyed – alongside growing fears of the Delta variant on both sides of the pond. Read more...
GBP/USD quickly erodes 50-pips, turns south towards 1.3800
GBP/USD rises for the first time in four trading days. Risk recovery offsets poor UK data, Brexit, covid woes. DXY weakness boosts the cable but London fix weighs. GBP/USD runs into fresh supply into the London fix on Friday, quickly giving away nearly 50-pips to turn back towards the 1.3800 level. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3902
|Daily SMA50
|1.4019
|Daily SMA100
|1.3947
|Daily SMA200
|1.3669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
