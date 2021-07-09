GBP/USD quickly erodes 50-pips, turns south towards 1.3800

- GBP/USD rises for the first time in four trading days.
- Risk recovery offsets poor UK data, Brexit, covid woes.
- DXY weakness boosts the cable but London fix weighs.
GBP/USD runs into fresh supply into the London fix on Friday, quickly giving away nearly 50-pips to turn back towards the 1.3800 level.
The cable, however, witnessed a stellar recovery from multi-day troughs of 1.3741, although fell short of the 1.3900 barrier before the sellers fought back control.
The 115-pips rebound in the cable came on the back of a sharp turnaround in the risk sentiment, as global stocks rallied and dulled the US dollar’s appeal as a safe haven.
Investors seem to shrug off the latest concerns over the Delta covid variant and its impact on the global economic recovery, as bargain hunting seems to have resurfaced after Thursday’s sell-off across the board.
Meanwhile, renewed Brexit concerns, surging covid cases in the UK and downbeat GDP also fail to have any impact on the pound, as the risk-on flows remain the main market driver.
The Financial Times (FT) reported early Friday, “Brussels and London were on Thursday locked in a dispute over the size of the UK’s Brexit bill, after the EU suggested that Britain would be obliged to pay €47.5bn (£40.8bn) as part of its post-Brexit arrangements.”
On the covid updates, the UK saw a jump of 32,551 new infections on Thursday, which could threaten PM Boris Johnson’s reopening plans.
Investors also paid a little heed to the disappointing UK statistics, as the GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May while Britain’s Manufacturing Production dropped unexpectedly by 0.1% MoM in the reported month.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3902
|Daily SMA50
|1.4019
|Daily SMA100
|1.3947
|Daily SMA200
|1.3669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
