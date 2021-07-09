GBP/USD
Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal.
Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery.
Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam.
Caution on return and close below 10DMA (1.3819) which would weaken near-term structure and keep the downside at risk.
Res: 1.3866; 1.3887; 1.3897; 1.3937.
Sup: 1.3834; 1.3819; 1.3794; 1.3741.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3877
- R2 1.3842
- R1 1.3813
- PP 1.3778
-
- S1 1.3749
- S2 1.3714
- S3 1.3685
