Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2950 as traders brace for UK GDP data

GBP/USD attempts to extend its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.2960 during the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) faces headwinds amid ongoing tariff uncertainty from US President Donald Trump and growing concerns over a potential US recession. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls marginally to near 1.2930 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday's North American session. The GBP/USD pair has corrected from a fresh four-month high near 1.2990 posted the previous day as the US Dollar gains after declining for two weeks, while investors weigh the consequences of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda over cooling inflationary pressures and US economic growth. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, gains 0.4% to near 104.00, after recovering from an over four-month low of 103.20 reached on Tuesday. Read More...

The Pound Sterling stayed firm at nearly 1.2950 against the Greenback on Thursday following the release of economic data from the United States (US). Inflation and jobs figures came in mixed but signaled that the economy remains solid. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2948, down 0.07%. Read More...

