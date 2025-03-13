GBP/USD maintains position above 1.2950 near four-month highs

GBP/USD pair reached to four-month high of 1.2989 on March 13.

The US Dollar could further depreciate as recent US inflation data fueled expectations of the Fed delivering rate cuts soon.

RICS Housing Price Balance fell to 11% in February, marking its second consecutive decline.

GBP/USD attempts to extend its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.2960 during the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) faces headwinds amid ongoing tariff uncertainty from US President Donald Trump and growing concerns over a potential US recession.

The Greenback may further lose ground as the US inflation cooled more than anticipated in February, raising speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates sooner than expected. Market participants are now awaiting Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and weekly jobless claims for further economic cues.

US monthly headline inflation slowed to 0.2% in February from 0.5% in January, while core inflation eased to 0.2%, below the forecasted 0.3%. On an annual basis, headline inflation declined to 2.8% from 3.0%, while core inflation slipped to 3.1% from 3.3%.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the latest Residential Market Survey by RICS showed that the Housing Price Balance dropped to 11% in February, marking its second consecutive decline. This figure fell short of market expectations of 20% and was lower than January’s 21% reading.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed optimism that Britain could avoid US tariffs on steel and aluminum, emphasizing a "pragmatic approach" in negotiations while keeping all options open. Unlike the European Union (EU), which has signaled immediate retaliation against Trump’s tariffs, the UK reaffirmed its commitment to trade talks with the United States (US).

Meanwhile, the UK’s 10-year gilt yield surged to 4.68%, its highest level in two months, as expectations grew that the Bank of England (BoE) will maintain elevated interest rates for a prolonged period. Traders now anticipate just a 52 basis point (bps) rate cut in 2025, scaling back earlier forecasts for more aggressive easing. Investors are now looking ahead to Friday’s UK monthly GDP data for January, which could provide further insights into the country’s economic outlook.