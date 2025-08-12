Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds ground ahead of UK labor market data release

GBP/USD steadies below 1.3450 following BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, UK labor data eyed
GBP/USD moves little after the release of Like-For-Like Retail Sales by the British Retail Consortium, hovering around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Focus is shifted toward the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data, including Claimant Count Change, Employment Change, and ILO Unemployment Rate, scheduled to be released later in the day.
BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales rose 1.8% year-on-year in July, slowing from a 2.7% gain in June and falling short of the expected 2.1% increase. Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, cautioned that current sales growth is hardly sufficient to offset the £7 billion in new costs imposed on retailers in the last Budget. Read more...
GBP/USD momentum falters ahead of hefty Tuesday docket
GBP/USD spun in a circle on Monday, wearing worry lines into the charts near 1.3430 as Cable traders buckle down ahead of a slew of key data on both sides of the Atlantic due on Tuesday. United Kingdom (UK) labor figures are due during the upcoming London market session, with United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation due later during the American trading window.
The latest Claimaint Count Change figures for July are due Tuesday, as well as the rolling three-month Employment Change numbers for the quarter ended in July. UK net job gains are expected to ease to 20.8K from 25.9K, while the ILO Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady around 4.7% over the same period. Read more...
GBP/USD retreats from two-week high as US Dollar firms ahead of inflation data
The British Pound (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, snapping its recent advance as the Greenback firms ahead of Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on the Pound, with GBP/USD retreating from a two-week high reached earlier in the day.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is inching slightly lower, trading around 1.3407 during the American session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is rebounding modestly from near a two-week low, last seen around 98.50. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts higher above 1.1650 as US CPI data support Fed rate cut bets
The EUR/USD pair gains momentum to around 1.1685 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The speeches from Fed officials will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday, with Austan Goolsbee and Raphael Bostic set to speak.
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize, Ethereum nears all-time high
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD remains steady after registering 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair further appreciates as the US Dollar struggles, driven by the latest United States inflation data, which strengthened expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.