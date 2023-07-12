Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 15-month peak amid UK jobs surge, USD weakness

GBP/USD hits 15-month peak amid UK jobs surge, USD weakness

GBP/USD rallied to a 15-month high of 1.2934 after a solid employment report in the United Kingdom (UK) increased the chances the Bank of England (BoE) will need to raise rates further. That, alongside broad US Dollar (USD) weakness, underpinned the GBP/USD pair. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2923 after hitting a daily low of 1.2853. Read More....
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling finds upside restricted as hawkish BoE bets threaten economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has sensed selling pressure after a north-side vertical move above the round-level resistance of 1.2900 as labor cost data has turned out more resilient than expected. The GBP/USD pair has picked immense strength as chances of a bulky interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) have escalated, knowing the fact, that higher disposable income available to households will result in higher purchasing power, and eventually the overall demand will elevate further. Read More...

 

GBP/USD could break above 1.2900 – UOB

Further upside could motivate GBP/USD to challenge and even surpass the 1.2900 yardstick, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2922
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.2861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2732
Daily SMA50 1.2581
Daily SMA100 1.2421
Daily SMA200 1.2165
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2868
Previous Daily Low 1.275
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2667
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2945
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3021

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

