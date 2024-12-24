Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 1.2550 amid low trading volume

The GBP/USD pair consolidates in a range below mid-1.2500s during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains within striking distance of its lowest level since May touched last week. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop and the technical setup suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains on the downside. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against its major peers on Tuesday. The British currency gains as investors largely ignore a mild increase in Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish bets for the next year. Traders see a 53-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction in 2025, slightly up from 46 bps after the BoE policy announcement on Thursday. Read More...

The GBP/USD pair has seen a modest rise to 1.2550, as low trading volume characterizes the market this week due to the upcoming Christmas holidays. The pair has been consolidating, with minimal price action as the market adjusts to a quiet holiday period. Similarly, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is largely flat, hovering above 108.00, showing no significant changes as traders await further economic data. Read More...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.