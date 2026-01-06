Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hit a fresh three-month high of 1.3562

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reaches fresh three-month highs above 1.3550

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached 69.29, near overbought. If the RSI extends into overbought territory, the pair could consolidate before resuming the trend.

The GBP/USD pair holds above a rising nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, sustaining a bullish bias. The short-term average remains above the medium-term gauge, keeping upside pressure. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from multi-month top, trades below mid-1.3500s amid USD uptick

The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's strong move up to the 1.3545-1.3550 area, or its highest level since September 2025. The downtick, however, lacks bearish conviction, with spot prices currently trading around the 1.3535-1.3530 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.

As investors look past Monday's mixed US PMI data for December 2025, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some safe-haven flows on the back of rising geopolitical tensions and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI held steady at 51.8 and indicated continued expansion. In contrast, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI showed signs of persistent contraction and declined to 47.9 from 48.2 in November. Read more...

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 as US Dollar falters on geopolitical shock, weak data

GBP/USD surges over 0.29% on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) erases earlier gains sponsored by risk aversion in the FX space, courtesy of geopolitical developments over the weekend. The pair trades at 1.3500 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3413.

Improving market mood pushed the Greenback lower as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the performance of the American currency against other six, is down 0.03% to 98.39 after being up in the day by 0.40%. Read more...