EUR/USD holds steady as mixed US data reinforces cautious Fed outlook

The Euro (EUR) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, as traders show a muted reaction to a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1691, consolidating after losing around 0.30% on Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December, beating market expectations of 52.3 and improving from 52.6 in November. The report pointed to improving momentum in the US services sector, with business activity ending 2025 on its strongest footing of the year and remaining in expansion territory for a tenth straight month.

The Employment Index rose to 52 in December from 48.9, returning to expansion territory and indicating that hiring conditions stabilised toward year-end. New Orders strengthened notably, climbing to 57.9 from 52.9. Meanwhile, the Prices Paid Index slipped to 64.3 from 65.4.

While the ISM survey pointed to resilient activity, labour-market indicators pointed to emerging softness. ADP data showed private payrolls rose by 41K in December, below expectations of 47K, though reversing November’s decline of 32K, which was revised down to 29K.

Separately, the JOLTS survey revealed that job openings fell to 7.146 million in November from 7.449 million, undershooting market forecasts of 7.6 million.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 98.60.

From a monetary policy perspective, the mixed data keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) in a wait-and-see mode ahead of its January 27-28 meeting. The pickup in services activity argues against any rush toward aggressive easing, but signs of labour-market softening continue to support the case for gradual rate cuts. Markets remain aligned with a cautious easing outlook, with traders currently pricing in around two interest-rate cuts in 2026.