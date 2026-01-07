TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD holds steady as mixed US data reinforces cautious Fed outlook

  • EUR/USD trades flat as mixed US data fail to spark a fresh direction.
  • Strong ISM services activity contrasts with signs of labour-market softening.
  • Markets continue to price a cautious Fed easing path into the year ahead.
EUR/USD holds steady as mixed US data reinforces cautious Fed outlook
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, as traders show a muted reaction to a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1691, consolidating after losing around 0.30% on Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December, beating market expectations of 52.3 and improving from 52.6 in November. The report pointed to improving momentum in the US services sector, with business activity ending 2025 on its strongest footing of the year and remaining in expansion territory for a tenth straight month.

The Employment Index rose to 52 in December from 48.9, returning to expansion territory and indicating that hiring conditions stabilised toward year-end. New Orders strengthened notably, climbing to 57.9 from 52.9. Meanwhile, the Prices Paid Index slipped to 64.3 from 65.4.

While the ISM survey pointed to resilient activity, labour-market indicators pointed to emerging softness. ADP data showed private payrolls rose by 41K in December, below expectations of 47K, though reversing November’s decline of 32K, which was revised down to 29K.

Separately, the JOLTS survey revealed that job openings fell to 7.146 million in November from 7.449 million, undershooting market forecasts of 7.6 million.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 98.60.

From a monetary policy perspective, the mixed data keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) in a wait-and-see mode ahead of its January 27-28 meeting. The pickup in services activity argues against any rush toward aggressive easing, but signs of labour-market softening continue to support the case for gradual rate cuts. Markets remain aligned with a cautious easing outlook, with traders currently pricing in around two interest-rate cuts in 2026.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD is still struggling to find its balance on Wednesday, lingering below the 1.1700 milestone as neither side of the equation offers much conviction. Weaker Eurozone inflation is weighing on the Euro, while the US Dollar isn’t giving traders much to work despite the unexpected uptick in the US ISM Services PMI in December.

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its pullback on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.3500 mark and building on Tuesday’s retreat. The pair remains on the back foot, with the US Dollar also struggling to find clear direction as investors continue to assess the release of key US data.

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold stays on the defensive on Wednesday, trading around $4,440 per troy ounce after snapping a three-day winning streak. The rally appears to have stalled near the $4,500 area, as a modest uptick in the US Dollar following key results from the domestic docket weighs on the precious metal. The move lower in bullion, however, appears somewhat contained by falling US Treasury yields across the curve.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers