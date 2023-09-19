Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD halts decline ahead of Fed and BoE’s decisions

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD halts decline ahead of Fed and BoE’s decisions, traders eye UK CPI

The British Pound (GBP) halts last week’s fall against the buck (USD) and prints minuscule gains vs. the latter despite rising US Treasury bond yields, as the UK and US central banks are expected to reaffirm its restrictive stance. Therefore, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2395 after hitting a daily low of 1.2369, though it is still below the 1.2400 figure. Read More...
Financial Source Interest Rate Probabilties

Pound Sterling recovery falters ahead of inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attempts recovery despite investors remaining uncertain over the UK’s economic outlook. Expectations abound of one more interest rate increase from the Bank of England (BoE), a decision that will be announced on Thursday. The BoE is not in a position to pause the policy-tightening spell as inflationary pressure is stubborn and wage growth momentum is strong. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Extra weakness remains on the cards – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD could still slip back to the 1.2300 region in the next few weeks. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2392
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2383
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2559
Daily SMA50 1.2723
Daily SMA100 1.2652
Daily SMA200 1.2433
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.241
Previous Daily Low 1.237
Previous Weekly High 1.2548
Previous Weekly Low 1.2379
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2395
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2365
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2348
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2325
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2428
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2446

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed

EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350

GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350

GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD News

Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements

Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements

Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend. 

Gold News

BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams

BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams

BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains. 

Read more

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures