Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grapples with 1.2700 handle

GBP/USD grapples with 1.2700 handle as markets bid into a hefty trading week

GBP/USD climbed into the 1.2700 handle on Monday before falling back, paring away some of the day’s gains but hitting the rollover higher than it started.

The UK sees only a thin showing on the economic calendar this week, and another US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor print on Friday sees investors gearing up for another kick at the can on how soon the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin cutting interest rates. Read More...

Pound Sterling exhibits strength against US Dollar ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony

The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to gains, trading around 1.2670 on Monday’s early American session as investors price in that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t lower interest rates anytime soon. The United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation rate remains the highest in the Group of Seven economies (G-7), forcing BoE policymakers to hold interest rates in the restrictive territory for a longer period. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-1.2600s amid softer USD

The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.2600 round figure, or a one-and-half-week trough and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a multi-day peak, around the 1.2660-1.2665 area during the Asian session and is sponsored by a combination of factors. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2691
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2624
Daily SMA50 1.2675
Daily SMA100 1.2554
Daily SMA200 1.2577
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2664
Previous Daily Low 1.26
Previous Weekly High 1.27
Previous Weekly Low 1.26
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2616
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2576
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.268
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2704
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2744

 

 

 
