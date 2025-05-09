Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains on US-UK agreement, holds near 1.33

GBP/USD kicked off Thursday with an early spat of gains, fueled by the Bank of England (BoE) delivering the market a widely-anticipated quarter point rate cut. However, bullish momentum behind the Pound Sterling evaporated quickly as markets pivoted toward trade headlines from the United States (US). Investors are hoping for quick progress on the US making trade deals that will allow it to climb down from its own self-imposed tariff stance. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers intraday losses and advances to near 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) in North American trading hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair attracts bids as the US Dollar corrects slightly after a strong upside on Thursday. Read More...

The Pound Sterling posted solid gains on Friday, edging up 0.41% after the announcement of a trade deal between the US and the UK on Thursday. However, a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) capped its gains, but the pair remains trading near the 1.33 handle after bouncing off a daily low of 1.3211. Read More...

