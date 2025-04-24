Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum to near 1.3270 in early European session

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains in play above 1.3250
The GBP/USD pair drifts higher to around 1.3270, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Mitigating concerns over potential tariff threats by US President Donald Trump exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD).
Technically, the constructive outlook of GBP/USD remains in place as the major pair is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 63.10, displaying bullish momentum in the near term. Read more...
GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3250 on fresh trade uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair gathers strength to near 1.3270, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Cable due to the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policies.
The US President Donald Trump's administration stated that it has spoken to 90 countries regarding tariffs already. The US will set tariffs for China over the next two to three weeks, and it depends on China how soon tariffs can come down. Read more...
GBP/USD slips beneath 1.3300 as USD gains on Powell relief and trade optimism
The Pound Sterling (GBP) depreciates against the Greenback on Wednesday, yet slightly recovered after diving to four-day lows of 1.3230. Traders seemed relieved that US President Donald Trump, although angry with Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell, is not looking to sack him. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades were at 1.3289, down 0.28%.
Investors' sentiment improved after the North American trading session ended on Tuesday and Trump said that he is not looking to fire Powell. This boosted global equities and drove the US Dollar higher. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
