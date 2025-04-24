Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum to near 1.3270 in early European session

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains in play above 1.3250

The GBP/USD pair drifts higher to around 1.3270, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Mitigating concerns over potential tariff threats by US President Donald Trump exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD).

Technically, the constructive outlook of GBP/USD remains in place as the major pair is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 63.10, displaying bullish momentum in the near term.

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3250 on fresh trade uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair gathers strength to near 1.3270, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Cable due to the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policies.

The US President Donald Trump's administration stated that it has spoken to 90 countries regarding tariffs already. The US will set tariffs for China over the next two to three weeks, and it depends on China how soon tariffs can come down.

GBP/USD slips beneath 1.3300 as USD gains on Powell relief and trade optimism

The Pound Sterling (GBP) depreciates against the Greenback on Wednesday, yet slightly recovered after diving to four-day lows of 1.3230. Traders seemed relieved that US President Donald Trump, although angry with Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell, is not looking to sack him. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades were at 1.3289, down 0.28%.

Investors' sentiment improved after the North American trading session ended on Tuesday and Trump said that he is not looking to fire Powell. This boosted global equities and drove the US Dollar higher.