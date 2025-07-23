Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum to around 1.3525 during early European session.

GBP/USD extends upside above 1.3500 on risk-on sentiment
The GBP/USD pair extends the rally to near 1.3525 during the early European session on Wednesday. The risk-on mood provides some support to the riskier currency, like the Pound Sterling (GBP). Investors will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports, which are due later on Thursday.
Uncertainty over tariff policy and concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence might weigh on the Greenback. Investors brace for Trump’s tariffs on top trading partners to take effect next month on one hand and bet that Trump will postpone them yet again on the other. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week that the administration is more concerned with the quality of trade agreements than the timing. Read more...
GBP/USD continues bullish bounce as Greenback continues to weaken
GBP/USD rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, lifted by a general weakening in global Greenback markets. The US Dollar (USD) continues to take a beating as investors grow weary of United States (US) President Donald Trump targeting Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, and fears of the Fed’s political autonomy being undermined are kicking the supports out from beneath the Greenback.
President Trump continues to campaign for the removal of Fed Chair Powell. Lacking the legal power to directly interfere with Fed staff, the Trump administration is actively trying to build a case out of anything that would give them an avenue to replace the Fed head. The Trump team is looking for a Fed pick that will be more friendly to sharply lowering interest rates, even as inflationary pressures from tariffs continue to simmer away near the surface. Read more...
GBP/USD edges higher despite soaring UK borrowing as Dollar slips further
The GBP/USD advances modestly during the North American session as the US dollar extends its losses for two straight days, despite data showing that UK government borrowing soared in June. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3504 up 0.12%.
Sterling remains underpinned by the trade agreement signed with the US, amid uneasy times of trade talks between the US and its largest trading partners: the European Union (EU), Canada, and Mexico. These three countries received letters from the White House that imposed levies between 30% to 35%, effective August 1. Read more...
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1750 ahead of Eurozone Consumer Confidence
EUR/USD pulls back from two-week high of 1.1761 reached on Tuesday, trading around 1.1740 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar gains ground. United States President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan that includes a 15% tariff on Japanese exports to the US.
USD/JPY holds the bounce near 147.00 on Japanese political drama
USD/JPY holds recovery gains near 147.00 early Wednesday, having reversed a knee-jerk dip to 146.20, led by US President Trump's announcement of a trade deal with Japan. The trade deal optimism eases US growth concerns, fuelling a modest uptick in the US Dollar while reports of Japan's PM Ishiba resigning in August smash the local currency.
Gold price retreats from monthly top as modest USD strength prompts profit-taking
Gold price drifts lower after rising to over a one-month peak during the Asian session. A modest USD bounce and a positive risk tone seem to undermine the precious metal. The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-cut path warrants some caution for the USD bulls.
Bitcoin and Ripple near record highs, while Ethereum eyes $4,000 mark
Bitcoin and Ripple are nearing their respective all-time highs, while Ethereum continues its steady climb toward the key $4,000 level. These top 3 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are showing signs of renewed bullish momentum, supported by strong technical structures and rising investor interest.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
