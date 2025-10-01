Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains ground due to increasing likelihood of Fed rate cuts

GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on rising odds of further Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.
The recent US Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level. Traders are likely to await the release of September’s US ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which could be affected due to the government shutdown. Read more...
GBP/USD finds uneasy gains ahead of US government shutdown
GBP/USD caught a slight lift on Tuesday, creeping into the 1.3450 region and tilting into a third straight bullish session. United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures beat expectations, bolstering the Pound Sterling (GBP), while US Dollar (USD) flows hunkered in place as investors brace for the US government's latest funding crisis shutdown.
UK GDP accelerated to 1.4% YoY in Q2, rising above the expected hold at 1.2%. GBP flows tilted bullish afterward, but FX market flows have broadly drawn down ahead of the US government shutdown, which was confirmed after Congress retired early on Tuesday, forcing the US federal government to cross the fiscal year rollover on October 1 without a functioning government budget plan. Read more...
GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its gains for three straight days on Tuesday, edging up 0.20% as investors sell off the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a US government shutdown. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3461 at the time of writing. The lack of progress between the White House and Democratic leaders on funding the US government keeps traders anxious due to concerns that a shutdown might disrupt the release of economic data, like the Nonfarm Payrolls figures, set to be announced on Friday.
Job openings in the US remained steady in August, as vacancies ticked up from 7.208 million in July to 7.227 million, exceeding estimates of 7.2 million. At the same time, the Conference Board (CB) revealed that Consumer Confidence missed estimates of 96.0, dipping from 97.8 in August to 94.2 in September. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.1750 ahead of potential US government shutdown, EU inflation
EUR/USD moves little after three days of gains, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair remains steady ahead of the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due later in the day. Eurozone HICP is expected to rise 2.2% year-over-year in September, following a 2.0% increase in August.
Gold: Additional upside appears in the offing as US government shuts down
Gold keeps its record-setting rally intact early Wednesday, consolidating near lifetime highs above $3,870 as the United States government begins the closure of its operations. The Republicans and Democrats failed to strike a last-minute interim deal to advance the funding.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on rising odds of further Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar faces challenges after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October.
Bitcoin eyes fresh upside while Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
Bitcoin price trades above $114,000 on Wednesday after finding support around the key level the previous day. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are nearing their key resistance levels; a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.