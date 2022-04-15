Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains capped by 200-period MA, bearish risks rekindled

GBP/USD: A move towards the 1.314 is expected
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see it’s been trading in a channel from the 9th of April up until yesterday’s session, bouncing between support of 1.298 and overhead resistance of 1.305. Early on yesterday’s session, we saw it rally from the 1.3 range to the high of 1.314 but unable to consolidate at that level it experienced a retraction, falling back to the 1.305 level where it was last found trading.
Today we can expect a move towards the 1.314 closest overhead resistance due to the spike in positive momentum. Read more...
Technical analysis: GBP/USD gains capped by 200-period MA, bearish risks rekindled
GBPUSD’s fresh drop has stabilized around its 50-period simple moving average (SMA), after the scenario of a sturdy rally was dampened by the descending 200-period SMA and the 1.3156-1.3182 barricade overhead. Furthermore, the negative picture in the pair is being nurtured by the downward demeanour of the SMAs.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are highlighting a state of frail driving forces, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD, slightly above the zero threshold, is suggesting positive momentum is dwindling, while the stochastic oscillator is promoting bullish impetus. Meanwhile, the RSI is toying with the 50 neutral level, demonstrating no clear winner between buyers and sellers for the moment. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: A pullback toward the 20-EMA sense an optimal buy
The GBP/USD pair is facing corrective action after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at 1.2973. The cable has been corrected to a near 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and is providing an optimal opportunity for the pound investors to enter a firmer reversal.
A double bottom formation on a four-hour scale seems lucrative for the cable bulls. The pair has displayed a sheer upside after retesting March’s lows at around the psychological support of 1.3000. The double bottom chart pattern signifies a bullish reversal amid the absence of high-volume sellers while r-testing the critical bottom. The trendline placed from March 3 high at 1.3418, adjoining the March 23 high at 1.3299 will continue to act as a major barricade. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3116
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 following Thursday's slump
After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank's inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action turning subdued on Easter Friday, the pair is moving sideways slightly above 1.0800.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050, looks to post small weekly gains
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a tight range above 1.3050 on Friday and remains on track to close the week modestly higher. The sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP after ECB's policy decisions suggest that the British pound captured some of the capital outflows out of the euro.
Gold aims $2,000 amid a solid rebound to near $1,960, yields surge
Gold witnessed a strong rebound in the late New York session from around $1,961.00 following a minor correction in the US dollar Index (DXY). Investors preferred the precious metal for parking their funds amid a long weekend due to the Easter holiday.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. On-chain metrics are hinting at a massive bullish outlook from a long-term perspective.
Lagarde: Inflation Oui, rate hikes Non, growth N'est-ce Pas Premium
Facing the risks of European war for the first time in two generations, the ECB will keep its economic support untouched despite inflation that has rocketed to nearly four times its official target.