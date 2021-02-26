Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD from overbought to oversold

What’s next after GBP/USD bearish pullback reaches 1.39?
The GBP/USD made a bearish reversal as expected in our video analysis. The main question is whether the uptrend is over or is it just a retracement?
This article analyses what future price patterns are critical for answering this key question. The GBP/USD bearish retracement was expected. But the impulsiveness of the decline is very strong, which is 1 of the main reasons for the potential end of the uptrend. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: From overbought to oversold, sterling has room to lick its wounds
On the fast lane – GBP/USD has reversed all its gains and some more, in a 300-pips+ slide. Apart from profit-taking, the fall was driven by the rout in bond markets, especially in the US. Prospects of stronger growth and perhaps overheating inflation – that Federal Reserve officials dismissed – have finally triggered a sharper move.
Higher returns on solid US debt make the dollar more attractive and the fall in stocks pushed additional funds toward the safe-haven greenback. Central banks in Europe, Australia, and Japan are uncomfortable with higher returns on debt and the Fed has yet to react. Will yields continue rising and pushing the dollar higher? Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Break below 1.3900 mark should pave way for further losses
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and dropped to over one-week lows during the early European session.
The sharp corrective slide from almost three-year tops stalled near the 1.3900 confluence support amid oversold RSI on intraday charts. The mentioned level comprises the 50% Fibonacci level of the post-BoE strong positive move and 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. This should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.4007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3447
|Daily SMA200
|1.3121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.383
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading above 1.39 but some 300 pips under the weekly highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level
Gold remained under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. A broad-based USD strength weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the XAU/USD.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.