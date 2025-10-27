Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

GBP/USD pares some of last Friday’s losses and edges up moderately on Monday as the latest US inflation report might not deter the Federal Reserve (Fed) from cutting rates this week. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3319, up 0.07%. Read More... Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its peers at the start of the week due to upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales and positive flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released on Friday. Read More... GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited