Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

GBP/USD pares some of last Friday’s losses and edges up moderately on Monday as the latest US inflation report might not deter the Federal Reserve (Fed) from cutting rates this week. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3319, up 0.07%. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its peers at the start of the week due to upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales and positive flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released on Friday. Read More...

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend. Read More...

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD looks to extend its positive streak at the beginning of the week, trading well above the 1.1600 barrier, although with gains so far capped by the 1.1650 zone. Hopes of progress on the US-China trade front lend legs to the risk-on mood and sponsor the pair’s uptick amid the mild selling bias in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD now loses part of its initial upside impulse and slips back toward the 1.3320 region on Monday. Cable’s knee-jerk comes on the back of some rebound in the Greenback, as investors continue to assess developments on the US-China trade front. Domestically, renewed concerns over the UK budget are expected to keep the quid under scrutiny.

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold remains under heavy selling pressure in quite a negative the start to the week, receding below the $4,000 mark per troy ounce and hitting fresh two-week troughs. Meanwhile, the risk-on sentiment dominates markets, leaving the precious metal struggling to attract demand as optimism grows over a potential US–China trade deal later this week.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

