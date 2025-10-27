Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets
GBP/USD pares some of last Friday's losses and edges up moderately on Monday as the latest US inflation report might not deter the Federal Reserve (Fed) from cutting rates this week. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3319, up 0.07%.
Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its peers at the start of the week due to upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales and positive flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released on Friday.
GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend.
