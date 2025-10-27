GBP/USD floats around 1.3320 as softer US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

The GBP/USD pares some of last Friday’s losses, moderately edges up as the latest inflation report in the United States might not deter the Fed from cutting rates this week. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3319 up 0.07%.

Sterling finds support from improved risk mood ahead of Trump–Xi meeting

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in headline and core prints was 3% YoY, in both cases slightly beneath estimates of 3.1% amid the lack of economic data releases due to the US government shutdown.

Optimism amongst investors that the US-China trade war could de-escalate, pushed high beta currencies, like Sterling higher. This week, US President Donald Trum and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet by the end of the week in South Korea.

Across the pond, UK’s inflation eased, prompted investors to increase bets that the Bank of England could cut rates in the December meeting, up to 67% from 50% a week ago.

Analysts mentioned by Reuters revealed that “Fiscal events remain the dominant factor for the pound in the medium term, and we stand by our view that the bar for a positive outcome for sterling is not particularly high.”

Regarding the Uk’s Autumn Budget, investors had priced in that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will raise tens of billions of Sterling in taxes to meet her fiscal targets, once she announces the plan on November 26.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the GBP/USD remains downward biased, but if it clears key resistance levels, it could challenge the 1.3400 figure in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bearish, though shows that buyers are gathering some steam.

If GBP/USD clears the 20-day SMA at 1.3388, this opens the path to 1.3400. On further strength, the pair could aim towards the 50- and 100-day SMAs, each at 1.3453 and 1.3475, respectively. Conversely, if GBP/USD slides beneath 1.3300, the next support would be the 200-day SMA at 1.3226, before testing 1.3200.